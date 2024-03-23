ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $10.83 on Friday, reaching $979.96. 692,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $903.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $742.10. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

