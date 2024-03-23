Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Atalaya Mining Trading Up 6.6 %
Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 388 ($4.94) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 389 ($4.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,552.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.92.
About Atalaya Mining
