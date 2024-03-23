Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 6.6 %

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 388 ($4.94) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 389 ($4.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,552.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.92.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

