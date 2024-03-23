ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

