Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4588131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

