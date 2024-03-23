Atlas Arteria Limited (ALX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20 on April 7th

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.
Insider Transactions at Atlas Arteria
In other news, insider Andrew Cook bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,500.00 ($17,434.21). Corporate insiders own 25.34% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Arteria
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.