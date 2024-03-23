Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.32. Atlassian has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $1,588,287.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $64,564,341. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.