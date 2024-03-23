AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

