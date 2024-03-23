AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.