Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 457 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

