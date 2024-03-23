Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $29,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.30. 2,832,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

