Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $69.10. 5,731,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,269. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

