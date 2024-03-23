Avalon Capital Management Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avalon Capital Management owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,157,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,572.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 138,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

