Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

