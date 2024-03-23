Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.83.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,519,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

