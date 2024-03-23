Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.40). Approximately 1,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.40).

Axa Property Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.75. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50.

