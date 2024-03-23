B. Riley Cuts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $16.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.4 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1,571.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 256,080 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 45.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

