B. Riley Downgrades Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

