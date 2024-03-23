B. Riley Trims Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Target Price to $1.50

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Media Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of LPTV stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Loop Media has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Loop Media had a negative net margin of 118.54% and a negative return on equity of 29,799.61%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Loop Media by 6,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Loop Media in the first quarter worth $79,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Loop Media in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Loop Media in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

