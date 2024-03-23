B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.02.
B2Gold Price Performance
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.2972509 EPS for the current year.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
