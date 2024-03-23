Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Philip D. Moeller Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) Director Philip D. Moeller purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,351.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 24.5 %

Shares of BW opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

