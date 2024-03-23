Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading Up 12.8%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 167,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 554,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Baijiayun Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.31% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

