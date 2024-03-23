Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. 148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,694% from the average session volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Communications
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.