Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. 148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,694% from the average session volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

