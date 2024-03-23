Barclays Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $65.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

CNM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

