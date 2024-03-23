Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $263.44 million and $2.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.21 or 0.05182491 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00083795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003804 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

