Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CTRN opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,400,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,718,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 142,938 shares of company stock worth $4,342,982. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

