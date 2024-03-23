Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of BIG opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.34.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

