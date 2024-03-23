Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $65,191.01 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $65,191.01 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,281.79 billion and approximately $32.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.99 or 0.00717813 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00058636 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00127811 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,662,075 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
