BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $722.97 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007561 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,486.33 or 0.99965630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011338 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00155638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001552 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.