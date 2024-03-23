Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 222,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 263,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

Get Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 2,514.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.