BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.28). Approximately 293,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,481% from the average daily volume of 11,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.29).

BlackRock Income and Growth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,790.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.