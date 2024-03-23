BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.91

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

