Blur (BLUR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47.11 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Blur has a market capitalization of $47.11 million and approximately $46.94 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,490,833,918.3789954 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.5523554 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $58,066,548.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

