BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $215.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.34 and its 200-day moving average is $174.70. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $211.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.