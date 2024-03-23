BNB (BNB) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. BNB has a market cap of $83.02 billion and approximately $2.60 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $555.20 or 0.00864017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,393 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,435.98817766. The last known price of BNB is 551.07571476 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2118 active market(s) with $2,832,730,929.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

