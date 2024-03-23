BNB (BNB) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. BNB has a market cap of $83.02 billion and approximately $2.60 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $555.20 or 0.00864017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,393 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,435.98817766. The last known price of BNB is 551.07571476 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2118 active market(s) with $2,832,730,929.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.