BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Trading 1.3% Higher

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.54 and last traded at $54.54. 9,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

