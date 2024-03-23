BOX’s (BOX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX
BOX Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.