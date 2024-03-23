BOX’s (BOX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

BOX opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

