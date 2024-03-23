BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LND opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth $73,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

