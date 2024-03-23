BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 303,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 726,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
