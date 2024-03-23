BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,415 shares of company stock worth $4,401,683. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $46,843,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,949,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

