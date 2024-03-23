Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 508.80

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 508.80 ($6.48).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aviva to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.30) to GBX 485 ($6.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Aviva stock opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. The company has a market capitalization of £13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.51, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 442.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 421.17. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 483.90 ($6.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 8,918.92%.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £5,481 ($6,977.72). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £5,481 ($6,977.72). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £50,229.78 ($63,946.25). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

