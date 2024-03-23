Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several research firms have commented on BTSG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG
Insider Buying and Selling
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.