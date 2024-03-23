Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms have commented on BTSG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

