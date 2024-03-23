Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target at $41.30

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,137,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,520,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

