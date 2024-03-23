Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $24.00

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Highwoods Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.