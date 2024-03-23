Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $24.00

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
