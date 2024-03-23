Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Price Target at $46.67

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.34.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

