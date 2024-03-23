Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.88

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 202999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

