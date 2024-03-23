BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOO. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.31.

BRP Price Performance

BRP Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$85.27 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

