Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 464,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. 804,134 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.