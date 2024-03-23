Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,276 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

XMHQ stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

