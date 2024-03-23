Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.92. 298,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,691. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

