Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.57. 426,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.08 and a 200 day moving average of $471.36. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $334.79 and a fifty-two week high of $537.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

